Rocky Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Rocky Brands Stock Performance
Shares of RCKY opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.10. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rocky Brands Company Profile
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.
