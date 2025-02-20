Rocky Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of RCKY opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.10. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCKY

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.