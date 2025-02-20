Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,415.20. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. UBS Group raised their price objective on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

