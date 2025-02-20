Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,415.20. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Roku Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 2.05.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. UBS Group raised their price objective on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.
Read Our Latest Report on Roku
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.