Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROST. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $139.73 on Monday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after buying an additional 3,995,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,137,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,250,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,690,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $649,318,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

