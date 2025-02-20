Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Trading 18.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 1,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Roth CH Acquisition I Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

About Roth CH Acquisition I

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

