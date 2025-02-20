Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Trading 18.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 1,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Roth CH Acquisition I Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.
About Roth CH Acquisition I
Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roth CH Acquisition I
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.