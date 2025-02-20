Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 380.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,288. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 51,856 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.