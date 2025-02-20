Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.11. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rubicon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBCN

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.