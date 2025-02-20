Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 18th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 354,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,614. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

