Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.
Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %
RUSHA stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96.
Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Rush Enterprises
Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.
