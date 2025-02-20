RW Investment Management LLC Has $51.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RW Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,519 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RW Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $51,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.