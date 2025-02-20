RW Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

RW Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RW Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,164 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,561,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,247,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,866,000. Finally, Vested Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,924,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

