Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.240-8.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

