Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.12 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 124.90 ($1.57). Saga shares last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.57), with a volume of 105,191 shares trading hands.

Saga Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.56. The stock has a market cap of £175.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Saga Company Profile

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

