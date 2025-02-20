Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned about 0.08% of Saia worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $476.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.41.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

