Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Saia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock opened at $476.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.32 and its 200-day moving average is $465.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.41.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

