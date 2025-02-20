Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Saker Aviation Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

