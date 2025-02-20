Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 73,250 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

