Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
