Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.