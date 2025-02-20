Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 28,710 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 34,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,703,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTBA opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.