Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 9,573 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

