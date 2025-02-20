Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $133.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.