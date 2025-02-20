Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,603,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $465.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

