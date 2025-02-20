Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $137.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.88 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

