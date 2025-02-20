Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 13,244 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

