Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2067 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

