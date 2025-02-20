Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €188.80 ($196.67) and last traded at €190.40 ($198.33). Approximately 1,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €194.20 ($202.29).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €189.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

