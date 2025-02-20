Satovsky Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

