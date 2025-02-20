Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVRA. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.63. Savara has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 54,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $181,063.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,414.49. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Savara by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Savara by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Savara by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

