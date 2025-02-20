School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,124 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

