Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 401,943 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 752,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.