Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 192.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,617 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after buying an additional 6,193,223 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,059,000 after acquiring an additional 313,382 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,196,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,708,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,709 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

