Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

