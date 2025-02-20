Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,591 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,411,000 after buying an additional 4,052,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,901,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after buying an additional 3,954,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHB opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.