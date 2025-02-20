Scotiabank Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$28.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.11.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.39. 167,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,256. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.45 and a 12 month high of C$31.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

