SEEK Limited (SKLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on April 17th

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3049 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.17.

SEEK Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. SEEK has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

