SEEK Limited (SKLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on April 17th

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3049 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.17.
SEEK Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. SEEK has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $36.87.
About SEEK
