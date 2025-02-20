Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.21 EPS

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $3.21, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%.

Semler Scientific Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SMLR opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

