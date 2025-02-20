Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.81). Approximately 781,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,436,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80 ($1.83).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SQZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Serica Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
About Serica Energy
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serica Energy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Beauty Stocks Off to an Ugly Start—Can 1 Stage a Comeback?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.