Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.81). Approximately 781,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,436,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80 ($1.83).

SQZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £646.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

