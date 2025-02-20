Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,250 ($40.90) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($40.27) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.27) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,325 ($41.84).
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
