Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 374673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $614.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Chairman Wayne J. Weaver bought 285,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $9,681,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,173,529 shares in the company, valued at $141,524,368.39. This represents a 7.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after buying an additional 80,871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

