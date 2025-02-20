Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

NYSE SHOP opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

