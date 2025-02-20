Short Interest in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Declines By 5.4%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Inhibrx
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx
Inhibrx Price Performance
NASDAQ INBX opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibrx
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.