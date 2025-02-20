Short Interest in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Declines By 5.4%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Inhibrx Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $5,975,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

