Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Insider Vikesh Ramsunder Acquires 1,167,106 Shares

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Vikesh Ramsunder purchased 1,167,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,221,212.56 ($2,038,742.13).

Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,799.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables to community pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

