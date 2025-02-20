Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Insider Vikesh Ramsunder Acquires 1,167,106 Shares

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Vikesh Ramsunder purchased 1,167,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,221,212.56 ($2,038,742.13).
Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,799.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82.
About Sigma Healthcare
