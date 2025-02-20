Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 198,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 155,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

