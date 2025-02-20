Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.27 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($0.99). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 77.85 ($0.98), with a volume of 1,793,729 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.45) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius Real Estate

Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,033.35). 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.