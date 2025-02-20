Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

SRRTF opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

