Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

SRRTF opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.