Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.44. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 152,784 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 33,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

