SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
SCHA stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.