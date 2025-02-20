SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,853 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

