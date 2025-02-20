SNS Financial Group LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,587 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FIXD opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.