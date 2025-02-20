SNS Financial Group LLC Has $405,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 522.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 223,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $200.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average of $190.15. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $122.91 and a one year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.