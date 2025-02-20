SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
